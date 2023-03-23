Congress submits 'breach of privilege' notice against Rajnath over allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up pressure on the Modi government, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has submitted a "breach of privilege" notice to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his allegations against Rahul Gandhi, saying he has violated rules of the House.

In his notice, Tagore alleged that Singh made "defamatory statements" against Rahul Gandhi "without offering any advance notice" in Lok Sabha on March 13 when Parliament reconvened for the second leg of Budget Session.

The notice has been submitted under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha (LS Rules) against Singh for violating Rule 352 (vii) and Rule 353 of the LS Rules during his address to the Lower House of Parliament on March 13. Rule 223 relates to breach of privilege.

The BJP has been demanding Rahul's apology over his 'democracy in danger' remarks in London and Singh had raised the issue in the Lower House. Similarly, other ministers also had raised the allegation against Rahul, leading to disruption of proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the House, Singh had remarked that Rahul has said that democracy in India is under threat and foreign forces should save democracy.

In Rajya Sabha, senior Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has submitted a breach of privilege notice against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for making allegations against Rahul, who is not a member of the Upper House.

In his notice, Tagore said, "these defamatory statements of Rajnath Singh were supported by unfounded allegations and have even been repeated by several MPs. Furthermore, what is alarming is the fact that such blatant character assassination on an MP is not only being allowed but encouraged since Rahul Gandhi has not been given any opportunity to defend himself or refute the allegations raised against him." Rahul had written to Birla seeking an opportunity to give "personal explanation" under the LS Rules.

He said Singh while making the "defamatory and undignified" statements has "neither provided any source from where he had gathered the information nor has he presented any documentary or likewise evidence to support his claims against Rahul Gandhi".

Therefore, he said, Singh has "clearly violated Rule 352 (ii) and Rule 353" of the L.S Rules and the matter has to be taken up for action against him on priority.

Rule 353 states that "no allegation of a defamatory or incriminatory nature shall be made by a member against any person unless the member has given seven (adequate advance notice) to the Speaker and also to the Minister concerned so that the Minister may be able to make an investigation into the matter for the purpose of a reply: Provided that the Speaker may at any time prohibit any member from making any such allegation if the Speaker is of opinion that such allegation is derogatory to the dignity of the House or that no public interest is served by making such allegation".

Rule 223 (ii) states that "a member wishing to raise a question of privilege shall give notice in writing to the Secretary General (by 10.00 hours) on the day the question is proposed to be raised. If the question raised is based on a document, the notice shall be accompanied by the document".