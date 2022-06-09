Congress to stage 'satyagraha' outside Enforcement Directorate offices on June 13

All Working Committee members and MPs will march to the Enforcement Directorate office here on Monday along with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will appear before the agency in connection with the National Herald case, while the party will organise “satyagraha” in front of the agency’s offices in states alleging misuse by the Narendra Modi government.

The decisions were taken at an online meeting of party General Secretaries, in-charges and state presidents to decide on the strategy.

Rahul was earlier asked to appear before the agency on June 2 but he sought more time as he was out of the country, following which the ED summoned him again on June 13. Congress president Sonia Gandhi missed her appearance on Wednesday, as she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Read | Nothing to hide from ED: Congress on summons to Sonia, Rahul

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore tweeted, “I will join and march towards the ED office in Delhi. No FIR. Bogus case to malign an honest leader. 9 am 13 th June. Join in Delhi or Join congress satyagraha in front of ED office in your state.”

This is the first time an investigating agency has summoned Sonia or Rahul in a case.

The Congress leaders said they would make it a political fight of truth against vendetta politics, as it is a “weird case” in which “money laundering is alleged even as no money is involved”.

The case pertains to the ED probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian Ltd in which Sonia and Rahul are majority shareholders.

The ED registered a fresh case recently under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after a Delhi trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.