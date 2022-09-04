Congress wants to relaunch Rahul Gandhi with rally as no one wants to head it, says BJP

BJP on Sunday attacked the Congress rally against price rise alleging that it was "Rahul Gandhi Relaunch 4.0" as no one in the party was willing to head it.

Party spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore claimed that the real purpose of the rally at Ramlila Maidan was to save the Gandhi family.

"This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise. And to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is 'Rahul Gandhi Relaunch 4.0', as no one wants to lead the Congress," he told reporters.

"Congress has lost 90 per cent of the elections since 2014. In Uttar Pradesh elections, its deposit was forfeited on more than 90 per cent of the seats. Congress is oblivious of the ground realities. It has no vision, no policy, and no leadership," he said.

At the rally, Rahul hit out at the Narendra Modi government accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Rathore, an MP from Rajasthan, also hit out at the Congress government there and its Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, alleging that even though there has been "jump in crimes against women and seers" Gehlot is “prioritising Gandhi family over law and order in the state."

"The Rajasthan Chief Minister rushes to Delhi, whenever law enforcement agencies ... calls the Gandhi family and puts the state's interests on back burner," Rathore added.

(With agency inputs)