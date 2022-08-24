Cong's YouTube channel deleted, party probing the cause

Congress' YouTube channel deleted, party investigating the cause

'Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,' the party said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage has caused this.

"Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media," it said.

