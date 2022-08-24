Congress' YouTube channel deleted, party investigating the cause

The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage has caused this.
"Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams," the party said on its official Twitter handle.
"We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media," it said.
Hi,
Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams.
We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage.
Hope to be back soon.
Team
INC Social Media
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park
The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka