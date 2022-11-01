Conman's claim to divert attention from Morbi: Kejriwal

Conman's claim of Rs 10 crore 'protection money' attempt to divert attention from Morbi incident: Kejriwal

In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to the jailed minister as protection money

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 14:53 ist

The allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as “protection money” are an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

“Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident,” Kejriwal said in response to a question at a press conference.

Also Read: Was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to Satyendra Jain, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar in letter to L-G

In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to the jailed minister as protection money.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

