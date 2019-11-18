Consumer spending drops first time in 40 years

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2019, 07:16am ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2019, 07:17am ist
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar

Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of the economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Consumer spend dips first time in 40 years: Report

