Consumer spending drops first time in 40 years

Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of the economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

