Convene Parliament session without delay: Manish Tewari

Tewari, a former union minister, has made the demand ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with floor leaders of political parties

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:44 ist
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari. Credit: PTI.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday demanded convening the Winter Session of Parliament “without any delay” to discuss issues ranging from the unfolding Covid-19 situation to Chinese encroachment on Indian territory in Ladakh.

“Farmers have besieged Delhi, the economy is officially in recession, Chinese continue to encroach upon over 1000 square kilometres of our land, Covid cases are at 95 lakhs with 1.38 lakhs dead in 8 months,” the Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib said.

“Government needs to convene the Winter Session of Parliament as soon as possible without delay,” Tewari said.

The government is planning to merge the Winter Session with the Budget Session of Parliament which begins on January 31 given the increase in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The monsoon session of Parliament took place in September amid unprecedented measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, despite the precautionary measure, more than 30 members of Parliament contracted Covid-19 during the monsoon session, forcing the government to cut it short by eight days.

