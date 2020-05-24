Coronavirus Lockdown: Division in Opposition ranks comes out in open once again

Division in the Opposition ranks came out in open once again with BSP, which skipped a joint meeting of the non-BJP parties, targeting Congress for the plight of migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown.

The Opposition also got a piece of advice from former senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha who said "mere 'statementbazi' (releasing press statements) will not suffice any more" as the BJP government is "blind to the suffering of the poor".

BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter on Saturday to target the Congress, a day after top leaders of 22 Opposition parties met in Delhi to chalk out a strategy to corner Narendra Modi on its "failed" COVID-19 response, as she put the blame on the Grand Old Party.

"Congress is the real culprit in the plight of crores of migrant workers due to coronavirus. Had it provided enough employment opportunities, no worker would have to leave villages for cities in search or livelihood," she said.

Taking a dig at the video of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacting with migrant workers in Delhi, she said it appeared more of "theatrics". Instead, she said, Rahul should have informed how many people his party actually helped.

Advising the BJP, she said the saffron party would not face Congress' predicament if it helps the migrant workers by making them self reliant.

Her comments came after the 22 "like-minded" parties asked the government to spell out its exit strategy for lockdown and demanded announcement of a "true fiscal stimulus" by junking the "misleading" Rs 20 lakh crore package, which was a "cruel joke" played on the people.

The leaders had decided to approach the government with its demands but Yashwant Sinha believes it is of now use.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Opposition parties should hit the streets instead of petitioning the govt which is deaf and blind to the suffering of the poor. Mere 'statementbazi' will not suffice any more."

"This is the most incompetent government of independent India. Everything it touches, it mismanages. Look what is happening to the trains, as if the migrants have not suffered enough already," the former Finance Minister during A B Vajpayee government said.

Besides BSP, the Samajwadi Party also declined the invitation to join the meeting, taking some sheen out of the joint Opposition meet, the first after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was not invited to the meeting.