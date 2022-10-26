Country will prosper if photos of Lakshmi, Ganesha printed on currency notes, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal wants Ganesha, Lakshmi pics on currency notes

  Oct 26 2022, 11:30 ist
  updated: Oct 26 2022, 13:06 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

Read | Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as 'revadi': Kejriwal to PM Modi

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note.

"When Indonesia can, why can't we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes," he said.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The Delhi chief minister also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's pollution levels.

"We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said. 

