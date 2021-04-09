TMC, BJP may join hands over hung assembly: CPI(M)

CPI(M) doubts EC's neutrality; says TMC, BJP may join hands in case of hung assembly

When asked whether there are chances of the Sanjukta Morcha joining hands with the TMC in case of a hung assembly, a senior CPI(M) leader termed it a "hypothetical question"

  Apr 09 2021
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 05:17 ist
The CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality and claimed that the Trinamool Congress and the BJP may join hands if both the parties fall short of requisite numbers to form the government.

Mishra alleged at a press conference that despite the Sanjukta Morcha of the Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) lodging several complaints of electoral malpractices with the EC, none of them was addressed as the poll panel is only interested in "pleasing the TMC and the BJP".

When asked whether there are chances of the Sanjukta Morcha joining hands with the TMC in case of a hung assembly, the senior CPI(M) leader termed it a "hypothetical question".

"The Sanjukta Morcha is fighting to form the government in the state. Rather, you might find the TMC and BJP joining hands to form the government in case of a hung assembly," Mishra said.

In the assembly election in the state, the saffron party is trying to dethrone the TMC while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row. Three of the eight phases of polling have been completed.

"That is why we appeal to people to ensure that that the two parties cannot form the government even after joining hands," Mishra said.

He also alleged that there are serious questions over the EC's neutrality this time.

"We have lodged several complaints, but none of those is being addressed. Several incidents have taken place, but no action has been taken. It seems they (EC) are only working towards pleasing the TMC and the BJP," he told the Meet the Press programme organised by the Press Club Kolkata.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also been accusing the poll panel of working in favour of the BJP.

