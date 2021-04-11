Decision to conduct CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered: Rahul Gandhi

'Decision to conduct CBSE exams should be reconsidered'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 18:07 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI photo.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

"In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions," he said in a tweet.

"On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India's youth?" he asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students for cancelling the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

