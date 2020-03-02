Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces honorarium of Rs 1 crore for IB staffer's family killed in Delhi violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi's communal violence.

Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

"Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Sharma's body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.