Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces honorarium of Rs 1 crore for IB staffer's family killed in Delhi violence

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 15:56pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 15:56pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi's communal violence.

Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.

"Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Sharma's body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.

