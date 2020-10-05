Delhi Congress holds silent protest for Hathras victim

Delhi Congress demands justice for Hathras victim with silent protest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 16:50 ist
DPCC President Anil Kumar Chaudhary along with Chandni Chowk district Congress workers during a satyagrah at Rajghat over Hathras incident. Credit: PTI

Delhi Congress leaders and workers led by party president Anil Chaudhary staged a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Monday seeking justice for the Hathras woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

Chaudhary said they also prayed that good sense prevails on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police.

"The way the UP government and its police has treated the victim and her family and tried to stop our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and misbehaved with them, we prayed for 'sadbuddhi' (good sense) to them also," he said.

Chaudhary said Congress will continue to struggle for justice for the Hathras victim and her family without giving up the twin principles of non-violence and truth.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

