Delhi Election 2020: Will Congress be a part of the race or get sidelined?

Congress appears to have given a walkover to the AAP, opting to watch the Delhi Assembly elections from the sidelines, with senior leaders keeping away from the poll fray, topped with a half-hearted poll campaign.
