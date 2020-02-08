Delhi Election: Will Congress be a part of the race?

Delhi Election 2020: Will Congress be a part of the race or get sidelined?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2020, 07:26am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 07:26am ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Congress appears to have given a walkover to the AAP, opting to watch the Delhi Assembly elections from the sidelines, with senior leaders keeping away from the poll fray, topped with a half-hearted poll campaign.

