Delhi LG VK Saxena takes note of excise policy 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secretary

LG VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged "illegal" formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.
Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.
Also Read | Manish Sisodia an honest man: CM Arvind Kejriwal after L-G's liquor policy probe order
The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.
"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," a source said.
The LG has sought a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files and details of the role played by officers, the sources said.
