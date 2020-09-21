Derek O'Brien, 7 other Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week over uproar on Farm Bills

Eight Opposition MPs, including Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien and Karnataka MP Syed Nasir Hussain, were suspended for a week during the remaining days of Monsoon Session over uproar in the Parliament during the passage of the two contentious farm sector Bills.

O'Brien, his AAP counterpart Sanjay Singh, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Trinamool's Dola Sen, CPI(M) 's KK Ragesh and Congress's Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Hussain were the MPs who were suspended.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharana moved the motion to suspend the MPs amod objections from the Opposition.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the incidents of Sunday were unfortunate. "It pained me a lot. It defies logic. It was really a bad day for Rajya Sabha," he said adding some Opposition MPs abuseed Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

He also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by 46 MPs, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying it was not in proper format.

Naidu said he was of the view that Harivansh was physically threatened and that he would have been harmed.

Opposition raised slogans against the suspension of MPs following which Naidu adjourned the House till 10 AM.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs did not raise the Calling Attention Motion on GST compensation to states amid the din.

When the House reassembled at 10 am, Suspended MPs remain in Rajya Sabha. they Refused to move out.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh then adjourned the House for 30 minutes at 10:06 am.