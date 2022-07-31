Devote 4 days ahead of Independence Day to spread 'patriotic sentiments': Amit Shah to BJP workers

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to devote four days ahead of Independence Day for spreading patriotic sentiments.

Shah was addressing party workers and heads of the party’s cells as part of the BJP's first joint national executive meeting in Patna.

Shah was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day event where members of all seven morchas of the party held were present.

“Shah asked workers to devote four days, from August 9 to 12, for spreading patriotic sentiments in view of the Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence),” said Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, at a media briefing.

Singh also said that Shah asked party workers to spread across booths the work that the Modi government has done among Dalits, tribals, OBCs and other weaker sections.

“He also said that since BJP believes in representing the interests of all sections of the society, the underdogs are finally getting their due. A tribal woman has risen to the top constitutional post,” said Singh.

Party workers were also given a target of winning a bigger majority than the last time.

“Party workers have also been told to start preparing for 2024 polls and ensure PM Modi’s return to power for the third consecutive term. They have been given the target of winning more seats than the last time,” said Singh.