DH Cartoons | Stop blaming Congress: Manmohan Singh

Interacting with the business community, professionals and media in Mumbai, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, said that Maharashtra has been facing an economic decline for four consecutive years and that in the past five years the state has seen the maximum factory shutdowns.

Lashing out the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on the state of current Indian economic scenario and rural distress, Dr Manmohan Singh said that passing the buck to Congress does not work.

"Industrial slowdown has impacted by rising Chinese imports. In five years, imports have risen by more than Rs 1.22 lakh crores. Chemicals, fertilisers, electronic goods & automobiles manufactured in Maharashtra have seen rising import," he said.

