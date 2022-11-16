Bhupendra Patel will remain the chief minister of Gujarat if BJP secures a majority in the next month's Assembly elections, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat
Speak Out: November 16, 2022
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch
With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone
Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine
'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'
Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction
'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies
Kieron Pollard retires from IPL