DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 16 2022, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 06:04 ist

Bhupendra Patel will remain the chief minister of Gujarat if BJP secures a majority in the next month's Assembly elections, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. 

Amit Shah
Gujarat
India News
Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

