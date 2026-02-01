<p>Mumbai: In what stunned the entertainment industry, unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of filmmaker<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-shetty"> Rohit Shetty</a> in the Juhu locality of Mumbai prompting the police to beef up security in the area which also has homes of several prominent film industry personalities. </p><p>No injuries were reported in the incident.</p><p>It is not immediately known if Shetty was at the house at the time of the firing. </p>.Akshay Kumar's security vehicle involved in accident in Mumbai; one injured.<p>At least four rounds were fired outside Shetty’s residence.</p><p>Forensic teams and ballistic experts have inspected the area where the incident took place to gather clues.</p><p>The CCTV footage of the locality is being examined.</p><p>The officers and teams of Juhu police station and Crime Branch are investigating the incident. </p><p>The case is also being investigated from angles, including possible links to national and international gangs.</p>