DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 03 2021, 05:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 05:20 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Just after her historic victory in West Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee vowed to be the prime mover of the united opposition in the country and met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. It galvanised the entire anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) populace seeking to defeat Narendra Modi and his party.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Mamata Banerjee
Indian Politics
TMC
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

