Dial 'aam' for mango, not common man: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

  Apr 11 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 15:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on Indian lives and economy due to the Modi government's "arrogance and incompetence".

The Opposition party also alleged that every section of the society was troubled due to the policies of the government.

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "No control over coronavirus, not enough vaccines, no employment, labourers and farmers not being given a hearing, no protection for MSMEs, nor the middle class is satisfied...It was okay to eat 'aam' (mango), but should have at least spared 'aam aadmi (common person)'!"

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, also slammed the government over the situation in the country.

"One year on, Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc upon Indian lives & the Indian Economy, all thanks to Modi govt and its arrogance & incompetence," the party lashed out in a tweet.

In another tweet in Hindi, the party claimed that every section of the society in the country is troubled due to the policies of the government.

"Coronavirus is spreading unchecked, there is shortage of vaccines, farmers-labourers are troubled, economy is collapsing, small businesses are closing down and the middle class is also a worried lot," the party said. 

The Congress-led opposition has been criticising the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive, while the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in effectively dealing with the pandemic. 

