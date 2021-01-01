Did you know? Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant is five times richer than his father

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant is five times richer than his father.

An engineering graduate from BIT, Mesra, Nishant has assets worth Rs 3.62 crore, while his Chief Minister father has assets worth merely Rs 56.5 lakh, although the latter has been either a Union Minister or Chief Minister since December 1989, barring an intervening period of 1990-98.

The comparative figure came to light when Nitish and his ministerial colleagues made their assets public on December 31, a practice enforced by Nitish since 2010.

Notably, the Bihar Chief Minister has Rs 16.53 lakh as moveable property, besides an immovable property (a flat in New Delhi’s Dwaraka) worth Rs 40 lakh. He also owns a four-wheeler (Ford), apart from 12 cows.

Whereas, his only son Nishant, now a businessman, has moveable property worth 1.57 crore, besides an immoveable property of Rs 1.48 crore. He also owns a four-wheeler of 2016 model, apart from jewellery worth Rs 20 lakhs. Most of his assets have been inherited by him after his mother Manju Sinha, a former teacher, passed away more than a decade back.

Nitish’s new ministerial colleague and president of the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), Mukesh Sahni is the richest minister with an asset worth Rs 12.34 crore. Sahni is presently the Animal Husbandry Minister in Nitish’s Cabinet.

The poorest minister in the Bihar government is Ram Preet Paswan with an asset worth Rs 95 lakh. He is the PHED minister in the Nitish regime.