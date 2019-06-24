EAM S Jaishankar formally joins BJP

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2019, 14:42pm ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2019, 15:02pm ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joins BJP in the presence of BJP National Working President Shri J P Nadda in New Delhi on Monday. (Twitter/@BJP4India)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of party working president J P Nadda.

Jaishankar, a career diplomat and a former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government as external affairs minister.

He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30.

The BJP is likely to field him from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

He has to be a Member of Parliament within six months of his swearing in. 

