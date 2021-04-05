EC issues showcause notice to BJP leader over his 'encounter' barb

Showcause notice to BJP leader over 'encounter' barb

The EC has asked Dhruva Saha to furnish a reply in 24 hours

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 22:20 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Controversy erupted in Bengals Birbhum area, after the BJP's district president, Dhruva Saha, said people raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan "will face (police) encounter", once the BJP assumes power in the state, following which the Election Commission issued a showcause notice to the saffron party leader.

A video clip of Saha's speech, delivered during an election campaign on Sunday in Nanoor, has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The EC has asked him to furnish a reply in 24 hours.

"On May 2, the BJP will assume power in West Bengal. Those who have betrayed the country, raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans will definitely face (police) encounter after May 2," Saha said.

Earlier in March, a local Birbhum leader, surrounded by supporters who held a TMC poster, was heard stating "four Pakistan can be created if India's 30 per cent Muslims unite.

The TMC, however, had distanced itself from the comment, stating that Sheikh Alam, seen in the video, is not a member of the TMC, and the party doesn't support what he said.

Nanoor in Birbhum district, where the BJP has fielded Tarak Saha, is scheduled to go to polls on April 29, during the eighth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. 

