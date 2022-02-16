EC notice to BJP MLA for threatening voters in UP

EC notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters who don't support Yogi with bulldozer

The notice said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:10 ist
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Credit: Facebook/RajaSinghHinduHero

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has given him 24 hours to respond to the notice.

The notice said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. 

The poll panel cited a video clip of Raja Singh's purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

