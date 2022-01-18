ED is 'election department' of BJP: Congress on raids in Punjab

The Congress has expressed unhappiness over ED raids on a close relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The party on Tuesday slammed the BJP for misusing the government agency and said it is ready battle it out in Punjab and would tell people how the BJP is trying to harass the country's only Dalit Chief Minister.

The Congress will address press conferences in the entire state beginning Wednesday in Chandigarh with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Randeep Surjewala and Harish Chaudhary expected to address the first one.

The Congress alleged that ED stands for 'Election Department' of the BJP. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Randeep Surjewala said, "The BJP is working with prejudice and taking revenge against only Dalit Chief Minister in the country Sardar Charanjit Singh Channi."

The party wants to take on the BJP politically as it is linking the whole episode to Dalit and issue of Punjab's pride as Dalit's population in Punjab is significant to which AAP is also targeting.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning, just weeks before assembly elections, carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

The ED team conducted the first raid at the residence of Honey which is at Homeland Heights early Tuesday morning. No one was allowed to leave the house. The ED was scanning various documents and computers.

