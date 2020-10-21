Eknath Khadse quits BJP, to join NCP soon

Veteran BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse has quit BJP and is set to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Over the last few days, Khadse had been in touch with Maharashtra NCP leaders earlier and has now decided to join the party.

State NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil confirmed that Khadse would join his party.

Khadse has been sulking since June 2016 when he was No. 2 to the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and had to resign in the wake of alleged charges of corruption.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the BJP leadership had denied him ticket.

Khadse, a grassroots politician, efficient administrator and a powerful orator, will manage to blunt BJP's attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Khadse (68), who hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, is one of the tallest leaders of the BJP who helped the party reach out to people and grow.

Groomed by late Pramod Mahajan and then by Gopinath Munde, he started his political career as a Sarpanch of Kothali village to being the No. 2 in the state government.

In fact, he was a CM-aspirant, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP President Amit Shah chose Fadnavis instead, who had been groomed in legislative affairs by Khadse himself.

Since 1989, he had represented Muktainagar constituency from Jalgaon district in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

From 1995-99, he served under two CMs — Dr Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane and held portfolios like Higher and Technical Education, Finance and Planning, Irrigation and Command Area Development.

From 2009-2014, he was Leader of Opposition and led the charge against the then Congress-NCP Democratic Front government.

After the 2014 elections, he lost the bid for the post of CM — but settled for 10 portfolios Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Minorities Development and Wakf, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries and State Excise. However, he had to quit following charges of corruption.

His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is an MP from Jalgaon.

In 2019, when he was denied a ticket, the party high command offered the Muktainagar seat to his daughter Rohini Khadse-Khevalkar, however, she lost the polls. The Khadse-camp had accused Fadnavis and his team for engineering the defeat.