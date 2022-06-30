Eknath Shinde is new Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis his deputy

On a day of unexpected developments, Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and BJP’s stalwart Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shinde (58), and Fadnavis (51), who would be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Clearly backed by Fadnavis, Shinde had cornered Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to resign leading to the collapse of the two-and-a-half-year-old Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

An ardent follower of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde is a protege of ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.

Coming from an RSS-background and a five-time BJP MLA from Nagpur, Fadnavis had been a two-time Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition.

Around noon, Shinde and Fadnavis staked claim to form the next government.

However, later Fadnavis announced that Shinde would head the BJP-Shiv Sena government and he would help them from outside the ministry.

However, later BJP President J P Nadda called him up and asked him to join the government as Deputy CM, which he reluctantly agreed.

The treasury benches now have a strength of around 170 members, according to sources.