Establishment of ACB to benefit people, enhance administrative efficiency in J-K: Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Thursday said that establishment of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir would directly benefit people and reduce the gulf between them and the government.

The Union Minister was addressing a function in Ganderbal as part of the Centre's week-long public outreach programme post the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August last year.

Ready assured the establishment of ACB would weed-out corrupt practices and further enhance administrative efficiency in the Union Territory.

"There would be no lacunas now in tackling the corruption and funds meant for the intending beneficiaries would reach them on priority," he said.

He said the central government's focus right now is to bring investment in J&K to generate employment avenues for the youth.

Reddy said the government is committed to ensure all round development of Jammu and Kashmir and the current visit of Union Ministers is part of the initiative to take efficient governance to the doorsteps of people.

Later, the Union Minister e-inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 30.07 crore in the Ganderbal district.

The projects included construction of new playing field at Lar, water supply schemes at Surfraw, Kangan and Haripora, construction of girls hostel and six classrooms including Psychology lab at Government Degree College Kanga, an official spokesman said.

He also met several delegations and interacted with the people about the implementation of the various developmental schemes.

The minister also paid a visit to Police Training School Manigam in the district where he had an interaction with trainees and Jawans of District Police Ganderbal.

Addressing the Jawans and trainees, Reddy appreciated the role of J&K Police in collaboration with other security forces for helping in bringing down graph of violence in J&K.

"J&K Police is a professional and one of the elite forces of the country who have put in extra efforts in defeating the designs of anti-national elements," he said and assured the Jawans that their demands and grievances shall be given a sympathetic consideration.

The Minister also met scores of public deputations and individuals from different areas of the district and gave a patient hearing to their demands and grievances.

He assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into and addressed accordingly, the spokesman said.

"Ganderbal has a huge potential for tourism and central Government is committed to take all necessary steps for rapid infrastructure development in the valley to increase the footfall of tourists," he said.