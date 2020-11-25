Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC's victory in Assembly polls from jail: Mamata Banerjee

Daring the BJP to get her arrested, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that even if she is arrested, she will contest the Assembly elections from jail and ensure the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) victory.

Addressing a TMC rally in Bankura district, the TMC supremo said that after the Assembly elections next year BJP will lament that despite capturing power in the rest of the country, they failed to capture Bengal.

The Chief Minister alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections in her party by bribing some of her MLAs. Warning potential defectors in TMC without taking any names, she said that some people, due to political opportunism had become fence-sitters, thinking that BJP may come to power in Bengal.

“Let me make this very clear. I will not get intimidated by BJP or Central agencies. Let them get me arrested if they can. I will contest the Assembly election from jail and even then ensure Trinamool’s victory,” said Mamata. She also said that despite being in jail RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav led his party to success.

Accusing BJP of trying to pressurise TMC MLAs with the Sarada and Narada cases whenever elections were approaching, Mamata said no one should be under the illusion that BJP will come to power in Bengal.

“We will once again be voted to power with a bigger majority,” said Mamata.

Warning potential defectors the TMC supremo said that she was well-aware of their activities. “I know who is going where and who is meeting whom. Didi knows what they are up to,” said Mamata.

“There are some people who are with the TMC but are also in touch with others. From now on I will run the party as well the government,” said Mamata.

The CPI(M) was also not spared. She accused the CPI(M) of joining forces with the BJP and said that one day they will realise their mistake.

“BJP, CPI(M) and Congress will be wiped out from Bengal,” said Mamata.