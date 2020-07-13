Fact-check | No, this pothole-filled road is not from Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad

A photograph of a road filled with potholes has been shared by several users on social media with the claim that this is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad. “#राहुल_गांधी का संसदीय क्षेत्र #वायनाड बना देश का पहला #स्मार्ट सिटी हर घर के आगे सबका अलग अलग स्विमिंग पूल बनाने वाला पहला शहर,” read a post by one Sanjeet Chauhan on Facebook group ‘BJP Mission 400 for 2024’. The post has been liked 1,400 times and shared 550 times as of this writing.







A user ‘Priya Sharma BJP’ also shared the same image with the Wayanad claim on Twitter.







Alt News has received several fact-check requests for the picture on its official mobile application.







Old image from Bihar

A Google reverse-image search of one of the keyframes of the video threw up a broadcast by ABP News aired on July 3, 2017. The photograph is from NH-80 in Bhagalpur’s Pirpainti. ABP News reported that the picture has been floating online since May 2017. The dilapidated road was fixed by July 2017.

ABP News had visited the highway to inspect the road and found that it had been repaired. The viral image was from two months before. A local social worker from the area, Dilip Mishra, confirmed that the road was in a poor condition in May 2017. He also informed that repair work on the road was completed by July. In June 2017, The Times of India had published a report which carried the same image.

An image of a road in Bihar filled with potholes was shared with the false claim that this is the current condition in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad. Furthermore, the road was repaired two years ago.