Fadnavis, Uddhav show rare bonhomie at Assembly

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday arrived at Vidhan Bhavan talking to each other and greeting assembled media persons together.

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Thackeray had arrived to take part in a meeting of the Marathi Language department. Fadnavis and Thackeray have been bitter foes since the undivided Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2019 Assembly polls over sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

Thackeray then formed government in the state with the support of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. The acrimony between the two leaders increased after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde brought down Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June last year. Shinde then became chief minister with the BJP's support. Fadnavis had earlier said he had taken revenge on Thackeray by ensuring the collapse of the MVA government.