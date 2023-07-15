Family first says Ajit Pawar, visits aunt after surgery

Family always comes first, says Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as he visited Silver Oak, the bungalow of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the Breach Candy area of Mumbai.

Ajit Dada, as he is popularly known, went to his uncle's residence on Friday night to inquire about the health of aunt Pratibha Pawar, who had undergone a surgical procedure.

“We just arrived home from the hospital, guess what Baba had organized beautiful flowers for Aai in their room,” Pawar’s daughter and NCP Working President Supriya Sule had tweeted after her mother was back home post-surgery.

We just arrived home from the hospital, guess what Baba had organized beautiful flowers for Aai in their room. 🌸 🌼❤️ सुंदर अशी अनमोल भेट...!

आम्ही आईला घेऊन हॉस्पिटलमधून घरी आलो तर बाबांनी तिच्या स्वागतासाठी हि अशी सुंदर फुले ठेवली होती... 🌸🌼❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtLhlyzAtL — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 14, 2023

In the evening, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak to meet his ‘Kaki’.

“Politics is separate… Family always comes first. I heeded the call of my conscience and went to inquire after the health of my aunt,” Ajit Pawar said in Nashik on Saturday.

This was his first visit by Ajit Pawar to the Silver Oak - almost a fortnight after he rebelled against his uncle and joined as a new partner in the BJP-led NDA with a large chunk of legislators.