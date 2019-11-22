Family of ex-PMs will not be guarded by SPG: Sources

Family members of former Prime Minsiters will not be guarded according amendments to the SPG Act bill.

SPG and CRPF personnel stand guard at the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi The family members of former prime ministers will not be guarded by the elite Special Protection Group commandos, as per the amendments approved by the Union cabinet to the SPG Act, official sources said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SPG Act (Amendment) Bill had been listed in the government's business for next week.

This comes days after the government withdrew the SPG protection given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after almost three decades.

