Farmers' body FIFA meets Tomar; extends support for new farm laws

Farmers' body FIFA meets Tomar; backs farm laws

  • Dec 17 2020, 23:04 ist
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, yet another farmer grouping FIFA on Thursday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and extended support for the legislations.

The Federation of Indian FPOs and Aggregators (FIFA) is the sixth group of farmers that has extended support for the laws in the last two weeks. The previous groups were from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

FIFA represents 15 states and around 500 farmer producers organisations (FPOs) in the country.

"They (FIFA) expressed their support for the recent agricultural reforms by the Government of India. They thanked the minister for the enabling environment which these Acts have created to scale business of FPOs to benefit the small and marginal farmers," an official statement said.

Members narrated their experiences in which they described how small farmers have benefitted from the recent reforms and agricultural laws, it added.

Farm Bills
Narendra Singh Tomar

