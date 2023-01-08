Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies

Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states, died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88.

"Keshari Nath Tripathi had recently fallen in his house following which he broke his collarbone. Three days ago, he came back home after being discharged from a hospital. Today (on Sunday) at around 5.00 am, he breathed his last," his daughter-in-law Kavita Yadav Tripathi said.

Born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad, Tripathi served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly six times and was the Cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in the state during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.

A poet and author, Tripathi had practised as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court and was the BJP president in Uttar Pradesh for some time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and described Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in the northern state.

"Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

In a statement issued here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi was a senior and experienced politician. He had a deep knowledge about parliamentary rules, traditions and law. He was an expert lawyer and sensitive litterateur. His death has caused irreparable loss to society."

Expressing condolence over the passing away of Tripathi, former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dixit tweeted in Hindi, "Deeply pained by the death of senior BJP leader, former Governor of West Bengal and former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly -- respected Keshari Nath Tripathi ji."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also condoled the death of the veteran leader. He described Tripathi as "pride of Prayagraj" and "our patron".

Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana also expressed condolence over the demise of Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Tripathi, a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old age-related ailments and breathing issues, a party leader said.