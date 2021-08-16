Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC

Sushmita Dev, who resigned from Congress today, joined the TMC in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

"We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp," the party tweeted.

We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/JXyMJLIf52 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 16, 2021

Earlier today, she quit from the grand old party.

Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party. She was also a strong voice from the party in Parliament and was in the forefront of Congress agtiations outside.

Also Read — Pandora's box reopened for Congress with Sushmita Dev's resignation

Her resignation comes two months after another member from team Rahul Gandhi — Jitin Prasada — a Brahmin leader of UP quit the party and joined BJP.

The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment.