Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC

Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 14:50 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AITCofficial

Sushmita Dev, who resigned from Congress today, joined the TMC in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

"We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp," the party tweeted. 

Earlier today, she quit from the grand old party.

Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party. She was also a strong voice from the party in Parliament and was in the forefront of Congress agtiations outside.

Also Read — Pandora's box reopened for Congress with Sushmita Dev's resignation

Her resignation comes two months after another member from team Rahul Gandhi — Jitin Prasada — a Brahmin leader of UP quit the party and joined BJP.

The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Abhishek Banerjee
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 