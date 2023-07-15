Founding NCP cadre reiterates commitment to Sharad Pawar, party's ideological values

The founding office bearers of the Nationalist Youth Congress (NCP) gathered in a special meeting in Mumbai on Saturday to reaffirm their dedication to the party's core ideology and express their unwavering support for the party founder and National President Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to the founding cadre, Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time Union minister, reiterated the NCP's ideology, highlighting its opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics".

The meeting comes a fortnight after rebellion of nephew Ajit Pawar who has joined the BJP-led NDA coalition with a large number of NCP MLAs - and became the Deputy Chief Minister.

The meeting, attended by former office bearers and representatives from various districts of Maharashtra, highlighted the party's commitment to democratic principles, inclusiveness, and the welfare of farmers, tribals, minorities, and the backward classes.

NCP leader Mahesh Tapase, the chief spokesperson of the NCP and former state youth president, was the key organiser for the meeting.

The NCP, known for its steadfast opposition to the BJP's divisive tactics, has a rich history rooted in its ideology.

In 1999, under the leadership of Pawar, lakhs of youth across Maharashtra joined the NCP, heralding a new era of growth.

The party rapidly gained strength among diverse sections of society, firmly establishing itself as the voice of the marginalized and oppressed. “There is need for the NCP cadre to uphold the principles of inclusivity, equality, secularism, and democracy,” Pawar said.

The former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also encouraged interactions with former office bearers, recognising their invaluable contributions to the party's journey since its inception.

Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, the National Working President of the NCP, expressed her gratitude to the cadre for their swift response and underscored the importance of ideological commitment to the core values of the party. She proposed enhanced interactions at all level with office bearers and urged the cadre to tour their respective districts.

Pawar’s grand-nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar was invited by all the office bearers to tour all districts in Maharashtra, further strengthening the party's grassroots presence.