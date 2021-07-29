Fresh bid to resolve Parliament stalemate fails; Opposition says govt attempt just optics

Fresh attempts to resolve the stalemate in Parliament failed on Thursday with the government refusing to accede to the Opposition demand for a discussion on the Pegasus episode and getting three Bills passed without a debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Another attempt will be made on Friday to resolve the logjam with sources saying that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

At a meeting of Congress' Joint Strategy Group in Parliament, sources said, it has been decided that there will be no going back on the demand for a discussion on Pegasus and Kharge will convey this to Singh.

The government made it clear in at least three meetings with the Opposition leaders -- Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha and two meetings with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge -- during the day that it was not inclined to hold a discussion on Pegasus as a statement has been made in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and MPs could seek clarification from Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Opposition leaders, on their part, in both the Houses insisted on a discussion on Pegasus and told the government emissaries that their protest would continue if there is no positive move on their demand.

"They gatecrashed, said nothing, had tea and left. This was just optics," Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh told DH when asked about Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi meeting Kharge to break the deadlock.

At the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha, sources said, both sides could not reach a consensus as the government side said the House could discuss the Covid-19 situation, while the Opposition did not budge from their demand and wanted the government to spell it out on the floor of the House whether it bought Pegasus or not.

During the day, both Houses witnessed vociferous protests leading to multiple adjournments but the government went ahead with passing the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha without any discussion. In Rajya Sabha too, the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed amid din.

With this, the government has passed nine bills -- six in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha -- this week without discussion amid din.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem said there is no compromise on their part on the demand for a discussion on Pegasus. "The government is saying they could allow seeking clarifications on the statement made by Vaishnaw. We are saying that is not enough and we want a proper discussion in which the Prime Minister replies," he said.

RSP MP N K Premachandran said, "The government is totally on the defensive. It cannot even answer whether it purchased the spyware or not. The Prime Minister and other ministers say they are ready for debate on any issue. But on the other hand, they are torpedoing debate. This is a double standard."

