G-23 meet again after Hooda discusses issues with Rahul

A 'core' group of change-seekers or G-23 leaders met twice on Thursday, hours after former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda met top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where they are understood to have discussed the concerns of the rebels and revamping the party.

This was the third G-23 meeting in 24 hours, the first being on Wednesday when they issued a joint statement calling for “collective and inclusive” leadership in the party after 18 leaders sat together for deliberations over dinner.

The third meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in the evening was also attended by Hooda, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, amid speculation over de-escalation of tension between the party leadership and rebels.

Hooda, the former Haryana Chief Minister, met Rahul at the latter’s residence for about one hour in the morning where they were believed to have discussed organisational issues and the demands of the G-23 leaders.

After his meeting with Rahul, the Haryana leader drove to the residence of Azad, the leader of the G-23 or change-seekers, where he was joined by Anand Sharma. Hooda briefed them about his interaction with Rahul.

Later in the evening, the 'core' G-23 leaders again met to take stock of the situation.

Hooda along with Azad and Sharma were among 23 Congress leaders who wrote a letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking clarity on leadership issues.

Rahul's meeting with Hooda also assumes significance as Sonia too had a telephonic conversation with Azad on Wednesday. Azad will soon be meeting Sonia to present “concrete proposals” for reviving the party while there were reports about Rahul talking to Hooda over phone on Wednesday.

Initially, sources had suggested that Azad may meet Sonia on Thursday but that did not happen.

Interestingly, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had praised Deepender Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP who is Hooda’s son, at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, saying he was among a handful of leaders who actually campaigned for the party in Uttar Pradesh. The junior Hooda had accompanied Priyanka in pre-poll campaign programmes too.

Sources had claimed that the diminishing clout of some of the leaders had resulted in the G-23 letter. They were also critical of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

The G-23 leaders said that their “intention is not to undermine the Congress in any way" and their only aim is to strengthen the party.

The latest round of confrontation came following Congress’s dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states. At a meeting on Wednesday night, 18 leaders issued a joint statement seeking “collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels”.

The attendees included new faces like Manishankar Aiyar, a Gandhi family loyalist.

