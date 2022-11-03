Gujarat to vote on Dec 1 & 5, counting on Dec 8

Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5, counting on December 8

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 12:40 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the polling dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for the year 2022.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases this year. 

The first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will be held December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year.

Follow live updates of the EC presser here

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Election Commission
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

 