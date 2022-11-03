Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5, counting on December 8

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the polling dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for the year 2022.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases this year.

The first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will be held December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.