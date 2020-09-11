H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao get new responsibilities in Congress reshuffle

Senior leader H K Patil and former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao were among few from Karnataka to get important responsibilies in the Congress' reshuffle as its office-bearers on Friday.

Patil has been named as party in-charge of Maharashtra while Dinesh Gundu Rao was named as in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry.

As per All India Congress Committee (AICC) reshuffle, former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was named as member of the Central Election Authority.

Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been dropped from the post of AICC general seceretary, will continue as a member of the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision making body.

H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao also permanent invitees of CWC since they are the party's state affairs in-charge. Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and former Union Minister K H Muniyappa were other permanant invitees for CWC from Karnataka.

Another Karnataka leader B V Srinivas, president, All India Youth Congress continued as CWC special invitee.