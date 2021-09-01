Will sweep gurdwara floor: Rawat on 'Panj Pyare' remark

Harish Rawat apologises for 'Panj Pyare' remark, says will sweep gurdwara floor as atonement

'Panj Pyare' is the name given to five baptised Sikhs who perform a baptism ceremony to initiate Sikhs into the order of the 'Khalsa'

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 01 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 15:02 ist
Harish Rawat. Credit: PTI File Photo

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday apologised for referring to the party’s Punjab leadership as “Panj Pyare” and will atone for his remark by sweeping the floor at a gurdwara.

Rawat, who had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday amid the ongoing rift in the party's state unit, had used the word 'Panj Pyare' for the Punjab Congress chief and four working presidents after a meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhawan.

In Sikh tradition, 'Panj Pyare' is the term used for five beloved of the Guru. In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the last of the ten Gurus, initiated five men into the order of 'Khalsa' (pure). 

'Panj Pyare' is the name given to five baptised Sikhs who perform a baptism ceremony to initiate Sikhs into the order of the 'Khalsa'.

Read | Sidhu questions Punjab govt's 'inaction' on drug smugglers

On his Facebook page on Wednesday, Rawat acknowledged his “mistake” for his 'Panj Pyare' remark.

“Sometimes by expressing respect, you use such words which are objectionable. I too have made a mistake of using the word 'Panj Pyare' for my honourable president and four working presidents,” wrote Rawat.

He said he was a student of the country's history and the leading position of 'Panj Pyare' could not be compared with any other.

“I have committed a mistake. I apologise for hurting the sentiments of people,” he said.

Rawat, who is party's Punjab affairs in-charge, said he will clean a gurdwara in his state with a broom as atonement.

He said that he always had a sense of dedication and respect to Sikh religion and its great traditions.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had taken exception to Rawat's remarks and had sought an apology for the same.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema had slammed Rawat for his remark and had demanded that the state government should book him for hurting sentiments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Harish Rawat
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

 