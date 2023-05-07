Haryana minister Anil Vij 1st BJP leader to support wrestlers' protest

Haryana minister Anil Vij was the first leader from the BJP who has lent support to the wrestlers protesting in Delhi. He said that he stands with the wrestlers and that the Centre is taking care of the matter.

Vij, who has served as the state sports minister previously, said that he could serve as a moderator between the wrestlers and the Centre. “I stand with the players. I have stated that I am available to take their issues to the government,” Vij said.

जंतर मंतर पर धरना दे रहे कुश्ती खिलाड़ियों का मामला वैसे तो उच्च सत्र पर टेकओवर कर लिया गया है। मैं खुद खेल विभाग का मंत्री रहा हूं और मैं पूरी तरह से खिलाड़ियों के साथ हूं । अगर मुझे कहीं ऊपर सरकार में बात करनी होगी या कहनी होगी तो मैं करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/oWSUYT0qTj — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 5, 2023

The protest of the national wrestlers, who have alleged sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, have been on a standoff with the government for two weeks at Jantar Mantar.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have kept a distance from the protests, with union minister Meenakshi Lekhi criticising the presence of Opposition leaders at the venue. Lekhi has said that the presence of leaders accused of corruption has had an impact on the protest. Union minister Anurag Thakur has appealed to the wrestlers to take back the protests.

Vij said that the wrestlers need to be treated respectfully. “I have been a sports minister, and I understand their grievance,” Vij said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Khap Panchayat as well as Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait lent their support to the wrestlers. Tikait called for the arrest of Bhushan.