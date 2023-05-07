Anil Vij 1st BJP leader to support wrestlers' protest

Haryana minister Anil Vij 1st BJP leader to support wrestlers' protest

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have kept a distance from the protests

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 21:36 ist
Haryana minister Anil Vij. Credit: Twitter/anilvijminister

Haryana minister Anil Vij was the first leader from the BJP who has lent support to the wrestlers protesting in Delhi. He said that he stands with the wrestlers and that the Centre is taking care of the matter.

Vij, who has served as the state sports minister previously, said that he could serve as a moderator between the wrestlers and the Centre. “I stand with the players. I have stated that I am available to take their issues to the government,” Vij said. 

The protest of the national wrestlers, who have alleged sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, have been on a standoff with the government for two weeks at Jantar Mantar. 

Read | Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have kept a distance from the protests, with union minister Meenakshi Lekhi criticising the presence of Opposition leaders at the venue. Lekhi has said that the presence of leaders accused of corruption has had an impact on the protest. Union minister Anurag Thakur has appealed to the wrestlers to take back the protests. 

Vij said that the wrestlers need to be treated respectfully. “I have been a sports minister, and I understand their grievance,” Vij said. 

On Sunday, the Delhi Khap Panchayat as well as Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait lent their support to the wrestlers. Tikait called for the arrest of Bhushan. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Vij
Wrestlers
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

 