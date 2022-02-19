Hindu culture retained in Goa because of Shivaji, says CM Pramod Sawant

Extolling the virtues of Shivaji Maharaj, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that Hindu culture was retained in Goa due to the influence of the Maratha king.

Speaking at a function organised in Ponda sub district in South Goa, the Chief Minister also said that the Maratha king was at the forefront of establishing a Hindu Rashtra in the geographical confines of India.

"Goans will always be indebted to him. The Colvale fort, Betul fort and several temples in this state remained intact, was because of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Just now, the compere said that Chhatrapati Shivaji played the biggest role in preserving Hindu culture here. Goans cannot forget this," Sawant said.

He also said that there was a need to understand the Maratha king, who expanded the reign of his empire to other parts of the country, based on his principles of good governance and sound economic policies.

Sawant also said that Shivaji was one of the first rulers to make an effort to establish a Hindu Rashtra in India.

"Everyone says that the youth today should imbibe Chhatrapati Shivaji's qualities. In his lifespan of around 50 years, he showed exemplary qualities related to good administration, economic policies, his objective of good governance and self rule. If any one who has started the journey of establishing a Hindu rashtra in India, it was him," the Chief Minister said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: