Illiterate people burden on India, they don't know their rights and duties: Amit Shah

He lauded the prime minister for taking steps that helped reduce Gujarat's school dropout rate from '37 per cent to less than 1 per cent'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 20:24 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Terming illiterate people "burden on India", Home Minister Amit Shah said that they could never become "good citizens" of India.

In an interview with Sansad TV on the occasion of 20 years of Narendra Modi being in power, Shah talking about the importance of education and the current government's contribution in increasing enrolment in schools said, "An illiterate person is a big burden on the country. They neither know their constitutional rights nor duties. How can they be a good citizen?".

He also lauded the prime minister for taking steps that helped reduce Gujarat's school dropout rate from "37 per cent to less than 1 per cent" and hailed him as a “democratic leader”.

"Even his critics would agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it has during the current regime," the Union home minister said.

"I have closely seen both Modi and his style of working. I have never seen a patient listener like him. Whatever may be the issue, he listens to everyone and speaks least, and then takes a proper decision,” Shah said rejecting allegations that PM Modi is an autocratic leader.

"Therefore, he does not hesitate taking harsh and risky decisions which may be against the party’s supporters but are in the interest of the nation and the people,” he added.

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Narendra Modi

