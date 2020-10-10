Implement internal reservation within Scheduled Castes: Hanumanthaiah

Congress Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah on Saturday demanded the Centre to bring an amendment to Constitution of India to give internal reservation within Scheduled Castes to give reservation benefit to the poorest among them.

"Powerful communities within SCs are getting benefit of reservation. Because of this, some of the poorest castes within SCs are not getting any benefit," he told reporters here.

Criticising former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that when Siddaramaiah was the CM, he did not make honest effort to introduce internal reservation.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that states can provide internal reservation within Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and socially and educationally backward classes to remove inequalities.

Madiga sect of the SC community have been demanding the Karnataka Government to implement the 2012 A J Sadashiva Commission report that favoured internal reservation. But successive governments failed to implement this, he said.

"At least BJP government in Karnataka should take steps to introduce internal reservation, so that poorest within SC will get benefit of reservation," he said.