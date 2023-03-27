In a first, TMC joins Oppn meet over House strategy

In a first, TMC joins Opposition meet in Kharge's office over floor strategy in Parliament

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 10:26 ist
Trinamool Congress Members of Parliament. Credit: PTI File Photo

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress joined the opposition meeting called by the Leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber on Monday.

After the opposition meeting, the Congress MPs will be assembling to devise a strategy for the House.

Trinamool Congress's Prasoon Banerjee, Jawahar Sircar attended Opposition meeting at Kharge's office to fine-tune floor strategy. This is the first time the TMC is attending such a meeting. Congress, Muslim League, JD(U), SP, DMK, NCP, CPM, KCM, RSP, MDMK, NCP, CPI also attended the meeting.

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of people.

The House is set to witess a rocky session on Monday as parties plan to corner the government for silencing the voice of Opposition leaders for speaking out over the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.

The Surat district court in Gujarat on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.

