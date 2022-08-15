India over the years 

C V Ranganathan (Former Indian Ambassador) (1930s)

We have not fully accepted the importance of what the Constitution gave us in terms of fraternity. The political spectrum should uphold the values of the Constitution as it is still a work in progress. Unscientific thinking and superstition should be eliminated. It is good to say Amrut Mahotsav for this year’s independence but this is just a self-congratulatory term. For the next 25 years, citizens and governments should do far more to make this country great. We need to focus on improving science, public health, preventive care and political decentralisation.

Odiyanga K Muthappa (Kodagu resident) (1940s)

The day India attained freedom is vividly etched in my memory as I was a young boy then. On that day, my friends and I were playing on the ground behind the revenue office in Ponnampet in South Kodagu.

It was around noon, and us friends heard slogans from the road across the police station. It was all about patriotic slogans — "Bharat Mata ki jai, Mahatma Gandhi ki jai, Jawaharlal Nehru ki jai, Vallabhbhai Patel ki jai, Vande Mataram." I rushed towards the road leaving others in the field. Trucks were decorated with flags and buntings and filled with processions waving flags widely and shouting slogans. It was an unusual scene in the otherwise calm Ponnampet town.

Arundhati Nag (Artiste) (1950s)

India is the only home to me and I am proud of the diversity and secularism followed here. I cannot imagine going and living anywhere else. We must take care of our country. We can hope to have a nation that is clean without any corruption.

We have some bold voices from the art domain who are speaking the truth. Art is not propaganda but is life. Some youngsters are interested in liberal arts now. This is a positive trend. The country and government must protect and encourage artistes, which is still lacking. Culture is something we cannot afford to lose. If any art form fades, it will go away forever. If we neglect weavers and handloom sectors, they will become migrant labourers. I come from a theatre background that speaks up on what is going wrong. I am disappointed that this year our flags will be made by a polyester company instead of a khadi organisation. Polyester is harmful to the environment which the government must know. I prefer to paint my flag at home and make a flag using paper.

There is a George Orwell quote ‘Freedom is the freedom to say that 2 plus 2 makes 4’. I stand by this quote. I hope all these are answered soon to guide our children in the right way.

Kum Veerabhadrappa (Writer) (1952)

For me, India is not just one country but it is a country having different cities and also villages. Independence has come to the corporate organisations in the cities but the villages need development. Religious freedom, social freedom and economic freedom have to spread to villages. Freedom is not just ‘Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. A common person pays the GST even to eat Idli but where is this money going?

The government says we have to hoist flags in front of every house, which is just like a slogan for the 75th year of Independence. There are conflicts between Hindus and Muslims and a common person is not receiving the right justice. There is money for a new parliament building and a huge statue of the Iron Man of India. But why there are no houses for the poor, and no proper infrastructure at schools? FIRs are being registered against those who speak the truth.

Vijayan Menon (Citizen activist) (1955)

In the last 75 years, we have tried to be a democratic country but there is a long way to go. Immature democracy is defined as a democracy limited to voting mechanisms and there is no democracy in people’s minds in day-day participation of events. Democracy is still a concept and not practice in India. We use this term loosely. Our country is vibrant with a tremendous amount of potential to grow.

Brinda Adige (Civil and Human rights activist) (1960s)

At the outset, it is the 75th year of Indian Independence and I am a proud Indian. We are on the global map and are known for our heritage, cultures, languages and yoga. But on the other side, I feel that our natural resources are under the control of a few. People and citizens don’t have a say in how their surroundings must be. I value the positive changes that have happened as these would not have happened if there was no political will. What we are losing is the right to expression where politicians and people in power assume citizens cannot have a view or an opinion that might not be to their liking. This is unacceptable.

Chukki Nanjundaswamy (Environment and farmers' rights activist) (1970s)

India is a beautiful country with diverse climatic conditions and cultural communities. Many different ethnicities and religious beliefs lived together in harmony in India when we were kids. In the last few years, there have been massive changes in terms of conflicts between castes and religions. In terms of environment, India is a country that is highly populated by farming communities and more than 50% of them depend on land activities. But the effect of adverse climatic conditions due to global warming is hitting the farming community. We have been facing problems due to the green revolution which was imposed on the farming community in the 1960s for better yields. Our soil is becoming saline. We are consuming toxic food. In the last 3-4 years, there has been untimely rain in the state, especially in Kodagu and drought-hit districts like Kolar, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar and others.

Divya Santhosh (Dancer) (1980s)

Being a dancer, I say that India is all about art, music and vibrant colours with a lot of joyful people around. We have moved from India to 'Bharath' over the years. The technology sector is in boom but we have to work on valuing the family culture. We need to strive on this front and bring back old and glorious family traditions to restore our rich Indian heritage.

Manjunatha Nayak (Wellness coach) (1980s)

I want India to be at the top place in the health and wellness sector but people have less knowledge about leading a healthy lifestyle. The changes in eating patterns and work culture in urban areas have impacted a lot as people are fond of eating junk foods nowadays. They are leading a sedentary lifestyle which is leading to lifestyle disorders.

The demand for food has increased due to the high population. The vegetables are being grown in unhealthy conditions resulting in depletion of food quality. Many people are facing metabolic diseases and are being admitted to hospitals. In the next few years, if a strong foundation is given to children and adults in schools and workplaces on health and hygiene, people can work towards the greater cause of the nation.

Samyukta Hornad (Actor) (1990s)

Women empowerment is on the rise and has changed the lives of many of them in the last few years. This is the most positive thing that has happened in the country. You see women projected very well in films and even in the corporate world. There are also women as auto drivers and some working in Swiggy, Dunzo etc.

Even the OTT has been a boon where people from any corner of the world talk about films happening in India with pride. Now, we understand music, read stories and watch films differently. Everyone wants to be a part of a movement or a revolution that is happening every day.

Alisha Krishnan (Student) (2000s)

India is a country where people go out of their way to help a perfect stranger. This is one of the great qualities we possess. I witnessed this when the country was reeling under the second wave of the pandemic.

We also unite to watch sports and cheer for our national teams. The pride that is felt when our nation is represented in a game being played in another country is unparalleled. This feeling is just like how we admire the beauty of our rich and vast cultural heritage. I am delighted to witness the celebrations of the country’s 75th year of independence.

Amogh Rao (Student) (2010s)

I am from Adelaide but was born to Indian parents. I love to stay at my grandparents' place in Bengaluru as the love and affection I receive from them is inexplicable. I watch many Indian films and Kiccha Sudeep is my favourite actor. I am also a cricket lover and admire Virat Kohli for his extraordinary skills. The taste of varieties of chaats and the paneer curries prepared at restaurants in Bengaluru is delicious. My favourite breakfast is Masala Dosa. I also like travelling by auto in the city.